Metiria Turei joins other New Zealanders sharing beneficiary judgement stories

Former Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei has joined one hundred other New Zealanders who have shared their troubles around the beneficiary system.

Twitter account @WeAreBeneficiaries shares the stories of Kiwis who have struggled with the Work and Income system, which helps those who cannot work or don't earn enough to support their families.

Ms Turei stepped down from her role as an MP and Green Party leader after her admission of benefit fraud put her family under "extreme scrutiny".

After being heavily condemned for sharing her story publicly, she is now standing with 100 other people doing the same.

"I talked about how I lied to WINZ 23 years ago when I was a single mum with a little baby," the post shared by @WeAreBeneficiaries on Ms Turei's behalf reads.

"I talked about what beneficiary life is really like so we could choose to make it better.

"I was named a criminal, a cheat, a thief, a bludger, a 'self confessed benefit fraudster'.

"So be it. There are the judgemental and the judged. I stand with the judged."