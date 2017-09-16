Metiria Turei takes a swipe at Jacinda Ardern in first public speech since stepping down as co-leader

"This cruel penal welfare system has been growing now for 30 years and this election is our best chance to fix it," she said on Saturday.

Ms Turei also didn't miss an opportunity to take a subtle dig at Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, who distanced herself from the Greens after the benefit fraud admission.

"It is our vote that is going to create a good Government - not just a different Government - a good Government," she said.

"It is only the Greens who will end poverty in Aotearoa.

"You're not allowed to house your own whanau in this country anymore," she said, referring to state housing tenants not being allowed to house homeless relatives.

"That's shameful, that's a disgrace."

Ms Turei became emotional when she spoke of the support following her resignation.

"When I told you my story a couple of months ago you showered me in love and care and I'm so grateful."