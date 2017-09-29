MPs' massive pay rises unveiled

If he keeps his job as Prime Minister, Bill English will be in line for a pay rise of more than $8000.

But if Jacinda Ardern manages to wrest it from him, she'll be in for a boost of around $185,000.

The Remuneration Authority has revealed this year's pay rises for MPs, backdated to July 1.

The Prime Minister's salary will rise from $459,739 to $471,049, while the leader of the Opposition will get $296,007, up from $288,900.

Other party leaders get $179,713, up from $175,398, plus extra money depending on how many MPs they have.

The Deputy Prime Minister is now paid $334,734, and Cabinet members at least $296,007. Ministers outside of Cabinet will get $249,839, and Under-Secretaries $194,374.

The lowest-paid Members of Parliament will now get $163,961, up from $160,024.

Salary increases are pegged to increases in the wider public service. Average salary increases across the private sector, which have been lower, have no direct influence. The Remuneration Authority works independently of Parliament.

MPs who retired or lost their seats at the election will still get paid for another three months' work, including disgraced ex-National MP Todd Barclay, who'll get about $3300 a week - $40,000 all up.

Peter Dunne, who retired while still a minister, will get about $4400 a week.

Sir John Key, in comparison, gets $51,725 a year - more than the median wage - as well as a taxpayer-funded car.

Newshub.