National billboard removed from City Mission

Vicar of St Matthew-in-the-City, Reverend Helen Jacobi, said the billboard's installation was a mistake.



The Auckland City Mission building is owned by the church, which has a policy against certain kinds of advertising.

"The rule is no political advertising or anything that might offend us religiously", said Reverend Jacobi.

The church has an agreement with the company who installs the billboards, which are rotated regularly, but their rule against political advertising was overlooked when the billboard was installed this week.

Reverend Jacobi said members of the church became aware of the billboard yesterday and that it was taken down overnight.

Newshub.