National eyes super pay increase

National will lift superannuation payments by $680 a year for couples from next year if they win a fourth term at next Saturday's election.

Seniors spokeswoman Maggie Barry announced the increase, which would be in addition to regular annual increases, as the party launched its senior policy.

"New Zealanders are living longer and National is determined to [provide] the support and security to ensuring all of us are able to age positively and lead fulfilling lives in retirement," Ms Barry said.

The superannuation increase is the only new announcement in the suite of moves for seniors.

It includes earlier announcements of a rise in the superannuation age from 65 to 67 beginning in 2037, more funding for elective surgeries and the further roll-out of $18 capped GP visits.

Ms Barry said National would continue to back the SuperGold Card which includes discounts at businesses including dentists and optometrists as well as public transport concessions.

NZN