National surges ahead in latest Colmar Brunton poll

National has surged ahead to 46 percent in the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

That's a surge of 6 percent since the last poll but they'd need the support of NZ First - which is sitting on 5 percent.

Labour is behind on 37 percent, down 7 percent since the last poll, while the Greens are up to 8 percent. Labour and the Greens combined are only 1 percent behind National.

NZ First are in shaky territory - a result below 5 percent could see them out of Parliament.

The Māori Party is sitting on 1 percent, TOP is steady on 2 percent, and ACT is struggling on 0.3 percent.

The Colmar Brunton poll was conducted from September 16 to September 19.

The most recent Newshub-Reid Research poll, released on September 12, had National sitting on 47.3 percent.

National had the numbers to govern alone while Labour was 10 points behind on 37.8 percent.

The Green party were polling on 4.9 percent, a figure that would see them out of Parliament.

There are three days to go until election day on September 23.

Newshub.

