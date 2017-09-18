Nats release a five-point economic plan

National has released a simple, five-point plan for the economy and the tax system which finance spokesman Steven Joyce says will deliver sustained success.

There are no new policies in the plan, which is a distillation of what National stands for.

It is:

Build surpluses and pay down debt to around 20 percent of GDP by 2020 and between 10 percent and 15 percent by 2025

Raise family incomes - the Families Income Package means 1.3 million families will be better off by an average $1350 a year from April 1 next year.

Invest in public services and infrastructure with new schools, hospitals, cheaper doctor's visits, transport and broadband projects

Continue to simplify taxes and overhaul tax settings for multinational companies to make sure they pay their fair share

Maintain a broad-based tax system with no new taxes.

Mr Joyce says the other parties need to explain why they believe changes are needed or justified.

NZN