Nats release a five-point economic plan

National has released a simple, five-point plan for the economy and the tax system which finance spokesman Steven Joyce says will deliver sustained success.
There are no new policies in the plan, which is a distillation of what National stands for.
It is:
- Build surpluses and pay down debt to around 20 percent of GDP by 2020 and between 10 percent and 15 percent by 2025
- Raise family incomes - the Families Income Package means 1.3 million families will be better off by an average $1350 a year from April 1 next year.
- Invest in public services and infrastructure with new schools, hospitals, cheaper doctor's visits, transport and broadband projects
- Continue to simplify taxes and overhaul tax settings for multinational companies to make sure they pay their fair share
- Maintain a broad-based tax system with no new taxes.
Mr Joyce says the other parties need to explain why they believe changes are needed or justified.
NZN