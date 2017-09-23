New Zealand pets get political for polling day

In a tradition borrowed from last year's UK election, New Zealanders are taking their dogs along to the polls and sharing the very cute results.
Here is a roundup of some of the pets making their way to polling stations today.
Here is one girl who really was really happy to take part.
This dog was small, but making a big impact on their way to vote.
This good dog was happy to tell everyone about his opinions afterward.
This boy voted for the kind of future he wants.
This dog just wanted her pal to have good time taking part in democracy.
This boy gave two ticks to democracy.
This dog just wants to make sure everyone is enrolled.
If you're not a dog person, plenty of other animals got in on the fun as well.
Raffie wanted to come out and see what all the fuss was about.
This kitty made itself available for all the pats on the way to polling.
This guy got the sticker, but he didn't get to vote.
This girl doesn't understand the importance of a general election.
Finally, unfortunately not everyone could make it out to the polls, with some animals too chicken to head out.
Newshub.