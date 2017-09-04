Newshub Leaders Debate: Who won?

The Newshub Leaders Debate was a fiery affair, with both leaders making big commitments.

National leader Bill English committed to bringing 100,000 children out of poverty over the next three years, while Labour's Jacinda Ardern said she would take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

The leaders were quicker off the mark and shed some of the starchy politeness of the previous leaders debate.

The mood of the day was set by National Finance spokesperson Steven Joyce - and that mood was combative. On Monday morning Mr Joyce claimed Labour's fiscal plan has an $11B hole, which Labour's Finance spokesperson Grant Robertson spent the day refuting, saying it's National who got Labour's numbers wrong.