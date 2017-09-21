Newshub poll: How the politicians reacted

The last Newshub-Reid Research poll has the Labour-Greens bloc just a hair behind National.

Two days out from the election, the poll would translate into 54 seats for the Labour-Greens bloc, with National on 56. Even if National forms an agreement with the Māori Party and ACT, it would still need NZ First to govern.

Here's how the leaders responded to the latest poll.

Greens leader James Shaw believes the party is on an upward trend.

"I look at the numbers, and I think we're going to be able to form a government after Saturday night with the Labour Party, and that's pretty exciting.

"I think that the trend for us is really good. It's up, and that's where you want it to be."

National leader Bill English said voters are opting for National's "strength".

"I think voters are increasingly showing they want clarity about Government and strength, and that will come with a National-led Government.

"There's more people opting for National with a plan to take New Zealand forward, as opposed to Labour's plan to take it backwards."

NZ First leader Winston Peters would only reluctantly answer a question on the poll.

"I'm so busy at this moment I have not thought about all those things," he told Isobel Ewing.

"I think that sadly the media's obsessed with the mere bagatelle. My party's not concerned about it. We know that we're coming home strong. We're very satisfied with where things are at the moment in time."

Labour's Jacinda Ardern said her supporters need to get out and vote.

"The polls are volatile. I really encourage people just to get out and cast their vote."

