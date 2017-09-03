Newshub poll: National and Labour in one-on-one fight for power

The latest Newshub-Reid Research poll results are in, and the gap at the top is the closest it's been in a decade.

The election is on an absolute knife-edge, and there are just 20 days to go.

National is at its lowest point in a decade. It's hanging tough at 43.4 percent, down 1.1 percent.

Close behind it is Labour on 39.4 percent - up 6.3 percent on the last poll. The red onslaught continues. That rise shows just how volatile the vote is.