Newshub poll: New Zealand's top election concerns

The issue New Zealanders care most about this election is health, but it's becoming too difficult to access, according to a Newshub-Reid research poll.
New Zealanders were asked to rank the issues most important to them in this election, from seven major subject areas.
Overall, the issue ranked most important to voters was health.
That was followed by housing, the environment, money, law and order, education and immigration.
In a separate question, participants were asked whether it's becoming too difficult to access healthcare. 55.7 percent of people said yes. 35.6 percent said no.
Of National Party voters, 40 percent of people said it was becoming too difficult to access healthcare. 50 percent said it's not, with the rest undecided.
When the question of most important issues was broken down according to planned party vote, different priorities emerged.
For National voters, health is the most important, followed by money and law and order.
For Labour voters, housing is most important, but it's neck-and-neck with health and the environment.
Housing is the most important issue for NZ First voters, followed by immigration and then health.
For Green voters, the environment was the most important issue, followed by housing.
Newshub.