Newshub poll: New Zealanders want to see the Greens in Parliament

More New Zealanders would prefer to see the Greens stay in Parliament than have them turfed out, the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll has found.

The latest Newshub poll had the Greens safe on 7.1 percent.

It's an upward trend on the previous poll, which had the Greens on 4.9 percent, just below the 5 percent threshold needed to enter Parliament. The party had fallen in popularity with Labour's change in leadership and the loss of one of the Greens' own leaders, Metiria Turei.

During Newshub's latest poll, those surveyed were asked whether they would be sad or happy if the Greens didn't reach the 5 percent threshold required to enter Parliament.

The majority - 45 percent - said they would be sad. Thirty-five percent would be happy to see the Greens outside Parliament and 20 percent didn't know.