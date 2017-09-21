Newshub poll: Winston Peters returns as kingmaker

The final Newshub-Reid Research poll has National and the left-bloc polling so closely that either could govern.
National is on 45.8 percent, while the combined Labour-Greens are on 44.4 percent.
Attention turns once again to Winston Peters and New Zealand First's nine seats.
As the biggest party, and larger than the combined bloc, National could pitch Peters a moral argument for forming a Government.
But there are no rules. It simply comes down to whoever can get the numbers together. That's all that matters, and any small changes in the party vote numbers will make a big difference.
Interestingly, when voters were asked about their prefered Prime Minister, Mr Peters came out with 7.1 percent - equal to the party vote in this poll.
When we conducted the poll, we also asked voters who they thought Winston Peters would choose to work with.
Those polled thought Peters would most likely work with National, but people were split, with a third simply not knowing.
When that's broken down into just NZ First voters, 45% think he'd go with National.
The latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll was conducted 13 September to 20 September, and has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.
One thousand people were surveyed - 750 by telephone and 250 by internet panel.
