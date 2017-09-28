NZ First members to direct coalition talks - Peters

NZ First party members are being sounded out on coalition agreements, party leader Winston Peters says.

"We'll go to our members and tell them what we're dealing with - that's the first thing we're going to do in the next 24 hours," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

It's not clear what they will be told, and when Mr Peters was asked he suggested reporters join his party if they wanted to find out.

He had just held a caucus meeting with his MPs for the first time since the election, and said they had worked out nine options for coalition Governments.

The next Government will be led either by Labour or National, but there are different ways of putting them together and that's what NZ First members could be told about.

Mr Peters said little could be achieved through negotiations until special votes had been counted on October 7.

"This will be the last press conference I will hold until after October 7," he said.

"No matter what you ask or say, I can't with any intelligence, nor can my colleagues, tell you what we're going to do until we've seen all the facts."

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern doesn't have a problem with Mr Peters taking his time.

"This is an MMP environment and I absolutely respect that," she said.

"All sides will be taking a little time to take stock."

Ms Ardern, who is leading her party's negotiating team, will use the time for preparatory work which involves careful scrutiny of NZ First's policies, and those of her own party, to see where they line up or differ.

There are 384,000 special votes, about 15 percent of the total votes cast, and they're likely to change the make-up of Parliament.

In 2014, National lost a seat on specials and the Greens gained one.

The Greens have announced their team but they're not expected to come into the picture until National and Labour have started negotiating with NZ First.

Ms Ardern is looking at a three-way coalition involving the Greens, because she hasn't got enough votes to form a Government with just NZ First.

Mr English can negotiate a two-party coalition with NZ First.

NZN / Newshub.