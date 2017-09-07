Oracle penguins predict election winner

A colony of gentoo penguins became political pundits this morning, with their own foretelling of the September election.

In a rigorous scientific experiment, the animals were presented with two piles of pebbles, coloured red for Labour and blue for National.

The penguins then made their predictions by picking up their chosen pebble and returning it to their nest, where they presented it to their partner.

Whichever party collected the most pebbles were declared the penguins' pick for winner.

This isn't the first time these penguins have been called on to prophesy, they successfully predicted the outcome of the first Lions v All Blacks test in June.

We'll find out whether these penguins have been successful fortunetellers once again on September 23.

Watch the video above to find out the results.

Newshub.