Patrick Gower: Revealed - Winston Peters claims first scalp from National

OPINION: Winston Peters has claimed his first victim should he go into Government with National - Speaker of the House David Carter.

Peters despises Carter and it will be an unwritten or unspoken demand that he will have to leave the job should New Zealand First go with National.

David Carter is no doubt aware of this and will realise there is no chance of wearing the Speaker's robes again.

If Labour-Greens are chosen by Peters, they will appoint a different Speaker from within their own ranks - most likely Trevor Mallard.

Patrick Gower is Newshub's political editor.