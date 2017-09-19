Poll: Clear majority for Kelvin Davis in Te Tai Tokerau

The final and most-anticipated Māori electorate poll has been released - Te Tai Tokerau, Aotearoa's northernmost seat.

It's the electorate that could either see Hone Harawira return to Parliament or have him miss out again, and the Reid Research-Māori TV poll is bad news for the MANA Movement candidate.

Mr Harawira is up against Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis, who, at number two on the party list, looks set to enter Parliament, whether or not he wins the electorate.

The poll has Mr Davis on 67.4 percent, with Mr Harawira on 30.3 percent.