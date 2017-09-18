Sky-high election hoarding puts Labour MP in political pickle

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams might be in a bit of trouble come Saturday if she isn't able to remove her election hoarding stuck up a tree.

Labour's campaign manager Andrew Kirton tweeted a picture of Ms Williams' hoarding sitting perfectly on top of a very tall tree in Christchurch over the weekend.

Trouble is, the hoarding is stuck and may be too high for a cherry picker to get down.

Ms Williams says the owner of the property it now sits on says it blew up in the wind on Friday.