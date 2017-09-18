Sky-high election hoarding puts Labour MP in political pickle

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams might be in a bit of trouble come Saturday if she isn't able to remove her election hoarding stuck up a tree.
Labour's campaign manager Andrew Kirton tweeted a picture of Ms Williams' hoarding sitting perfectly on top of a very tall tree in Christchurch over the weekend.
Trouble is, the hoarding is stuck and may be too high for a cherry picker to get down.
Ms Williams says the owner of the property it now sits on says it blew up in the wind on Friday.
She admits the sign's positioning is "surreal" but may be a good sign ahead of election day this Saturday.
If Ms Williams and her team aren't able to remove the hoarding before midnight on Friday, it will break election rules requiring all hoardings and signage to be removed before election day.
She says the Labour Party is in talks with the Electoral Commission about whether or not it can get an exemption for this very strange political predicament.
Newshub.