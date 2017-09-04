Statue depicts Environment Minister Nick Smith with pants down

An artist who has made an "offensive" sculpture of Environment Minister Nick Smith to highlight water pollution issues says he's going ahead with a plan to put it outside the offices of Environment Canterbury (ECan).

The double-life-size sculpture by artist and activist Sam Mahon depicts Dr Smith with his pants down squatting over a glass.

Mahon says the sculpture is designed to describe the "catastrophe of water and the government's abdication from its duty of care".

He told Stuff ECan had served him with an injunction on Friday evening preventing him from delivering the artwork, but he still wants to go ahead with the plan on Monday morning anyway.

On Facebook, Mahon said he found "the poisoning of our children with cyanobacteria" to be offensive.

"As far as displaying Nick's genitals to the world, perhaps the (Ecan) CEO Bill Bayfield has never entered a gallery or visited the Vatican City and cast his gaze on the multitudinous penises in bronze and marble that swarm around the square, much to the delight of children, the pope and one or two extraordinary cardinals," he said.

He said if anyone wanted to turn up and help him "unload Nick on Monday I'll shout you coffee".

Dr Smith said he's not bothered by the sculpture.

"It is a bit crass, and there are far smarter ways of people expressing themselves without being offensive.

"Politics gives one a thick skin so I am not bothered by it.

"I am far more interested in doing the hard policy yards that will actually improve management of freshwater on which we are making good progress."

Mahon's previous art includes a painting of John Key dead, slumped in an alley, and Dr Smith's head - made of poo.