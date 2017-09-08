Steven Joyce's 'big fat lie' has backfired - Kelvin Davis

Paula Bennett has angrily hit back at claims the party is lying about Labour's proposed budget, saying the party's not supposed to be "doing nasty politics".

National finance spokesperson Steven Joyce earlier this week said Labour made an $11.7 billion mistake in its alternative budget - a claim which has been widely debunked by economists.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern called it a "lie" during Thursday night's Stuff Leaders' Debate, and her deputy Kelvin Davis kept the attacks coming during an appearance alongside Ms Bennett on The AM Show on Friday morning.

"Steven Joyce told a big fat lie, it backfired, he was found out," Mr Davis said.

"There's seven stages of lying - there's tell a lie, repeat a lie, justify the lie, perpetuate the lie, then deny, deny, deny. So Paula, what stage of the lying process are you at?"

"Oh well," replied the Deputy Prime Minister. "I think everyone agrees there's a big hole in your numbers."

"Perpetuating the lie," said Mr Davis, staring at his rival.

"Don't sit next to me Kelvin and call me a liar, because that's not on, buddy," replied Ms Bennett. "You're not supposed to be doing nasty politics."