The Opportunities Party's Sean Plunket investigated for election day tweet

Sean Plunket, former communications director for The Opportunities Party (TOP), is being investigated by the Electoral Commission for a tweet he sent out on election day.
The tweet appeared to endorse TOP via a play on words, saying: "Hope everyone remembers to put a top on before going out to vote, when it's cold, two tops."
Several complaints have been made about the tweet, the Electoral Commission has confirmed to media.
It's against the Electoral Act to publish or distribute statements that may influence voters on election day, until booths close at 7pm - including on social media.
Last election, several tweets from public sportspeople that endorsed National were referred to police. Warnings were issued, but no prosecutions were made.
Mr Plunket was the communications director for TOP at the time of the tweets. The party ended up with 2.2 percent of the vote.
He claims to have left the site at midnight on Monday, promising to "visit and observe" but not to tweet anymore.
"Bye," was what appears to have been his final tweet.
He's since been appointed as a member of the Broadcasting Standards Authority, and he is due to start in October.
