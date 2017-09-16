TPP trade meetings are desperate - Greens

Trans-Pacific Partnership chief negotiators will meet to proceed the trade deal in Japan next week just days before New Zealanders head to the polls.

New Zealand's position on the deal will change depending on the outcome of the September 23 vote.

National supports pushing ahead with the new 11-nation agreement which remains in its original agreed form minus the United States.

But Labour wants to renegotiate in a move that could delay hopes of a new formal deal being signed at APEC in November

The Green Party is now taking aim at National over the next stage of the negotiations - the meetings in Tokyo on Thursday and Friday. It's understood New Zealand Government representatives will attend.

Trade spokesman Barry Coates said the last-ditch agreement to conclude the deal smacked of desperation.

"The fact the Government are trying to get this deal over the line right before the election without talking to opposition parties about it isn't transparent, and looks like they're trying to get it into place before they are voted out," he said.

"This continues National's desperation to see TPPA at any cost. Any deal made now will lock in a future Government without their consent."

It's understood no final decisions will be made at the Japan meetings.

Whoever becomes prime minister after next weekend is expected to co-host a meeting on TPP with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in November.

NZN