Who will survive Winston Peters' negotiation 'hit list'?

OPINION: You don't survive in politics as long as Winston Peters without ruffling a few feathers … or having your own plumage disturbed in the process.



Now, with the nation's spotlight shining brightly on him, the NZ First leader will be enjoying this opportunity to reflect on those who have aggrieved him along his rocky 40-year career path.

He's making a list, he's checking it twice. If your ears are burning, you're probably on it.

As Mr Peters considers his bargaining points with National and Labour, this is his chance for payback against those that have treated him so shabbily over the years, starting with …

THE NATIONAL PARTY

Hard to know where to start here, since there are so many ways Mr Peters could feel disrespected by the party now so desperate for his approval.

Let's start with the way National went after him in the Northland electorate, ultimately propelling its own Matt King to victory on election night, while seeming to let ACT leader David Seymour off the hook in Epsom.

If Mr Peters harboured any historical beefs against the ruling party, they were undoubtedly brought to a head when someone leaked details of his over-paid superannuation in the build-up to this year's campaign.

He will certainly have his own suspicions on the individuals responsible and they may well be packing the contents of their desks into cardboard boxes about now.