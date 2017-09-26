Why we have Māori seats

All eyes are on Winston Peters at the moment, and what exactly he may extract from whichever party he props up as Government.

Mr Peters supports a referendum on abolishing Māori seats, along with a referendum to be delivered on the same day asking whether the number of seats in Parliament should be reduced to 100.

In an opinion piece written for RadioLIVE in July, Mr Peters said: "New Zealand First acknowledges that the Māori seats played an important role in the past but recently the seats have not improved Māori lives."

He argued all New Zealanders are in "the same boat" and Māori are being "sidelined by separatism".

Although he now opposes the seats, his party won all of them back in 1996. It was short-lived - Labour won them back in 1999.

Labour has ruled out a referendum on the seats, saying that decision should be made only by Māori. But it has skin in the game, having won all seven seats this election and six of them in 2014.

National, meanwhile, has a policy of abolishing the seats, but leader Bill English didn't campaign on it and has said he has no plans to abolish them. He told RNZ that decision should be made by Māori. When Mr English said that, National also had skin in the game, with a confidence and supply agreement with the Māori Party.