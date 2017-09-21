Winston Peters calls out media in campaign rant

Winston Peters was at his prickly best, as he called out media at his latest campaign stop in Ashburton.

The NZ First leader was evasive, when asked if farmers would be affected by his party's water reticulation charges, refusing to answer and describing Newshub political reporter Lloyd Burr as "obtuse".

But that wasn't his only barb at media, describing recent election polls as "confetti" and confidently predicting media would "cover their backsides late on Friday night", by saying NZ First should never be ruled out.

"To my colleagues and friends in the media, nobody believes that woolly crap, so stop writing it."

