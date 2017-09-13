Winston Peters promises 'elite police flying squad'

Winston Peters is calling for a "flying squad" of elite police officers to target "rampant outbreaks of lawlessness and organised crime" across the country.

The unit of 54 police officers and 14 support staff members would be under direct command of the Police Commissioner.

Mr Peters announced the policy at a meeting at Whangamata Baptist Church on Wednesday morning.

Mr Peters said the unit would help communities "in trouble with criminals and suffering crime waves".

"We believe this will put the heat on serious law breakers and most importantly, make our communities safer," he said.

New Zealand First has a policy to train an additional 1800 police officers as soon as possible.

Newshub.