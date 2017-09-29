Without an election result, who's in charge right now?

If you've been wondering who's actually running the country right now, you're not alone.

It's been almost a week since the election, and there's another eight days until the special votes are counted and Winston Peters picks up the phone to start negotiations on forming the new Government.

Usually it's pretty clear who'll be in charge, and we're lucky in New Zealand that we've always had a peaceful transfer of Parliamentary power when voters throw a Government out.

But this time, it could go either way.

So what's going on? Is New Zealand in a state of anarchy? While it might seem that way, think twice before you go looting and listening to punk rock.

The answer

We still have a Government - the same one we had before the election, in fact. Bill English is still the Prime Minister, Steven Joyce still has his hands on the purse strings, and even though he's already cleaned out his desk, Peter Dunne's office has assured us he is indeed still Internal Affairs Minister (then he tweeted it to confirm).