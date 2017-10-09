Coalition talks to last 'all day and into the night' - Peters

It's the second day of negotiations to form the next Government and NZ First leader Winston Peters is looking at a marathon session.

NZ First will meet with National at 9:30am on Monday and Labour at midday.

"All day Monday and into the night," he told reporters after holding the first round of talks with National and Labour on Sunday.

Those meetings lasted just over two hours, but Mr Peters has set Thursday as the deadline for a decision and says there are complex policy issues still to deal with.

He wants concessions from the main parties in return for his support, and he'll be weighing up what they offer when he comes to deciding which of them is offering the best deal for his party.

Prime Minister Bill English and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern headed their negotiating teams on Sunday and after the meetings both said theirs had gone well.