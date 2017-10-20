Decision 17: Aussie politicians take potshots at Ardern's win, paper labels Labour 'losers'

The Turnbull government's attempts to clear the air with New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern may have hit a snag with some Australian MPs making clumsy comments in the wake of her win.

A month after the election, NZ First leader Winston Peters announced on Thursday he was forming a coalition Government with Labour, ending nine years of National rule.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop have both offered their congratulations to the 37-year-old Labour leader and say they look forward to working with her.

But there might be some initial awkwardness in Australian-New Zealand relations.

In August, Ms Bishop accused the New Zealand Opposition of conspiring to undermine her government and suggested she could find it hard to trust the Labour Party should it win the election. Ms Bishop said Australia's Labor opposition had used its New Zealand counterparts to raise questions about Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's Kiwi citizenship in the New Zealand parliament.

Then Employment Minister Michaelia Cash on Thursday night suggested the new NZ government may be destined to fail.

"History shows that unfortunately the last time the Labour, Greens and independents formed Government it didn't end well," Senator Cash told 2GB radio, before praising the previous government led by John Key and Bill English.

And NSW Premier, NSW Liberal Party leader Gladys Berejiklian, on Thursday night tweeted to say Kiwis should "come over to NSW" if they want to live somewhere with "great infrastructure, a growing economy and jobs".