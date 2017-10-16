English's 'defeatist' AM Show interview: Is it a sign Ardern will be PM?

"Jacinda Ardern and Bill English have been so tight-lipped throughout these negotiations, giving us absolutely nothing," Mr Trotter told The AM Show.

"This morning I saw a frustrated, almost angry Prime Minister who was giving us way more information than in my opinion, a person who is about to be announced as the next Prime Minister of New Zealand would be giving us.

"If he was poised to become the leader of the country once again, he would have been smiling, he would have been giving us that Southland grin and it would have been a very different interview."

Ms Ardern has remained tight-lipped on her party's discussions with NZ First - more proof she's taking the lead, according to Mr Trotter.

"The people who talk the loudest are the people who are losing. The people who leak to the news media are the people who are losing."

PR consultant and former ACT staffer Trish Sherson, appearing alongside Mr Trotter, said Mr English is clearly frustrated with Mr Peters, who appears to have misled him.

"There is a massive gap between where Winston led us to believe things had finished on Friday - that he had a huge dossier of things from both sides he was taking [to the NZ First board] - whereas Bill this morning sounded like there were so many loose ends, he wasn't even really sure where to start tying."