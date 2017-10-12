Final day of coalition talks

Talks that have been going on since Sunday to form a new Government are entering their final day.

NZ First, which holds the balance of power, will hold the last negotiating sessions with National and Labour on Thursday.

"We've got a whole day of negotiations to go through, probably the most substantive day we will have," NZ First leader Winston Peters said.

"We are going as fast as we can, and as responsibly as we can."

When the negotiations have ended, NZ First's caucus will meet.

"We will be able to put together the full picture for both sides," Mr Peters said.

"We will be able to sit down as a caucus and say 'this is what we can present to the party'."

The options will be presented to the party's board, but not on Thursday night.

Mr Peters wouldn't confirm when the board would meet, or where, but he said it would be as soon as possible.

When the board has made a decision - Mr Peters said he wanted a "serious consensus" from it - the announcement of which party will lead the next Government will be made.

