Live updates: Prime Minister will be known by end of next week - Winston Peters

The final day of talks between Labour, National and New Zealand First concluded on Thursday evening.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern came out of the meeting saying she's "feeling really positive" - a sentiment shared by National Finance spokesperson Steven Joyce, who gave the thumbs up as he left on Wednesday.

Thursday's negotiations concluded all policy talks, but discussions on portfolio positions are yet to take place.

Despite criticism for leaving the country waiting, NZ First leader Winston Peters says they're working at a "breathtaking" pace - and have faced delays with unexpected funeral arrangements.

It's still not known when the board's decision will be made public but Mr Peters promises the Prime Minister will be known before the end of next week.

Mr Peters says a caucus meeting will be held on Friday that will likely "go all day".

The following is an account of the final day of negotiations.

8:10pm - PM will be known by the end of next week

Winston Peters says he's committed to ensuring the public will know who the Prime Minister is by the end of next week.

"Write that on the wall," he told media after his final policy negotiations concluded on Thursday evening.

Negotiations with the National and Labour party leaders have now wrapped up.

"We're finished," Mr Peters says. "All the policy stuff is finished."

"I'm very, very pleased that we've actually got it finished. We've got a seriously comprehensive dossier for both sides and there's some fiscals to be shared to make sure that we do agree. But the substantive part of the discussion… has been done."

However, no discussions on portfolio positions have yet taken place.

"The issue of portfolios does not take long at all in these sorts of talks. It's the substance that takes time," he says.

Green Party leader James Shaw says he's already talked portfolios with Jacinda Ardern but put "policy first".

Mr Shaw has just given his 150 delegates a briefing but didn't give them any indication of what had been discussed - and no decision will be made until Mr Peters makes up his mind.

Mr Peters says a caucus meeting will be held tomorrow (Friday) that will likely "go all day".



7:30pm: Ardern "feeling really positive"

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says she's "feeling really positive" after her final meeting with Winston Peters.

7:00pm: Negotiations a "political circus"

Newshub political editor Patrick Gower says the negotiation process is turning into a "political circus".

"The truth is there is no way of knowing or being sure if the negotiations will end tomorrow or next week.

"The story from New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is constantly changing.

"There is a power vacuum - it should not be too hard to give Kiwis basic details of the process to fill it."

6:30pm - Peters denies delay is a long wait

Winston Peters says it's not unreasonable to take 10 days to complete the negotiation process.

Ten days from October 7, when the Electoral Commission finalised the vote count, will be next Tuesday.

4.29pm - Disorganisation to blame for delay?

Newshub political reporter Lloyd Burr asks whether disorganisation or a lack of communication could be behind the delay in the NZ First board meeting.



Burr writes, "How could New Zealand First not have arranged this before today?

It is not credible to suggest such a vital decision could be three days away due to poor planning by the party."

3.07pm - Funerals reason for delay

Winston Peters has told media funerals are part of the reason for the delayed board meeting.

He claims there are still nine possible permutations for a new Government.

2.25pm - The writ has been returned

The Electoral Commission has returned the writ for the 2017 General Election.

There were no applications made for a recount, meaning that the election results have now been finalised.

The first meeting of the new Parliament must take place within six weeks of the return of the writ.

A full list of the successful candidates can be read here.

2.10pm - NZ First board president says membership is 'strictly confidential'

NZ First board president Brent Catchpole said the board are ready to meet at "a moment's notice" to discuss coalition agreements but there are logistics to organise.

"Obviously it would require everybody getting together and that's a bit of a logistics issue because they're from all over the country," he told Newshub's Lloyd Burr.

It could be as late as Monday before the board is able to meet. "That's a possibility, some are going to have to take a day off work and notify their bosses so as soon as we get the word that'll be put into motion," Mr Catchpole said.

He said the board's membership is "strictly confidential" and some members are not comfortable with having their names made public.

"They are not politicians and they are not public figures as you've got to accept."

1.12pm - 'We're doing this in breathtaking time'

Mr Peters is facing criticism for failing to organise the NZ First board meeting required to decided on the next Government.