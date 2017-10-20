Jacinda Ardern among the world's youngest leaders Jacinda Ardern among the world's youngest leaders
Jacinda Ardern among the world's youngest leaders

She is the only woman in the world's 10 youngest leaders. Photo credit: Getty

The rise of Labour leader and now Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern has been made even more remarkable, given her age of just 37.

However, she isn't the youngest leader to take control of a country.

Here is a list of the nine youngest current leaders from around the world.

Austria: Sebastian Kurz - 31 years old

Sebastian Kurz has only recently been newly elected as the Chancellor of Austria.

Sebastian Kurz Photo credit: Getty

San Marino: Enrico Carattoni - 32 years old

Enrico Carattoni is one of San Marino's two heads of state, known as a Captain Regent.

Enrico Carattoni Photo credit: Tribuna Politica

North Korea: Kim Jong-un - 34 years old

Kim Jong-un currently holds power in the rogue nation of North Korea.

Kim Jong-un. Photo credit: Getty

Qatar: Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - 37 years old

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took power of Qatar in 2003, after his father stepped down.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Photo credit: Getty

New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern - 37 years old

After Thursday night's announcement, she became New Zealand's youngest female Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern. Photo credit: Getty

Bhutan: Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck - 37 years old

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is currently King of Bhutan and took power at the age of 26.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Photo credit: Getty

Ireland: Leo Varadkar - 38 years old

Leo Varadkar is the current head of state in Ireland, known at the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar. Photo credit: Getty

Estonia: Juri Ratas - 39 years old

Juri Ratas is the current Prime Minister of Estonia and was elected in November 2016.

Juri Ratas. Photo credit: Getty

France: Emmanuel Macron - 39 years old

French President Emmanuel Macron took over as leader of France from Francois Hollande in May 2017.

Emmanuel Macron. Photo credit: Getty

