Jacinda Ardern commits to 100-day plan, with one exception

New Zealand's presumptive Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has committed to Labour's 100-day plan - with one subtraction and one addition.
Ms Ardern wouldn't confirm which of Labour's priorities had changed during negotiations with NZ First and the Greens, but said the 100-day plan remains broadly the same.
"There will be some elements - very few - that will change. At this stage, I believe we have one addition and one subtraction, but otherwise, it will essentially stay the same."
Labour's 100-day plan largely consists of policy backed by both NZ First and the Greens.
With Labour promising the Greens a referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis by 2020, it's possible Labour pushed out its commitment to making medicinal cannabis available for people with terminal illness.
Other commitments in Labour's 100-day plan included making the first year of tertiary education or training fully subsidised, banning overseas speculators from buying existing houses, beginning KiwiBuild and raising the minimum wage to $16.50/hour.
In her adress to the media, Ms Ardern indicated that New Zealand First's advocacy for the regions would be reflected in Labour's coalition agreement with the party.
It's possible NZ First has gained a first-100-days commitment to infrastructure in the regions or perhaps a commitment around Pike River Mine re-entry.
Labour's first 100-days plan
- Make the first year of tertiary education or training fees free from January 1, 2018
- Increase student allowances and living cost loans by $50 a week from January 1, 2018
- Pass the Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill, requiring all rentals to be warm and dry
- Ban overseas speculators from buying existing houses
- Issue an instruction to Housing New Zealand to stop the state house sell-off
- Begin work to establish the Affordable Housing Authority and begin the KiwiBuild programme
- Legislate to pass the Families Package, including the Winter Fuel Payment, Best Start and increases to Paid Parental Leave, to take effect from July 1, 2018
- Set up a ministerial inquiry to fix our mental health crisis
- Introduce legislation to make medicinal cannabis available for people with terminal illnesses or in chronic pain
- Resume contributions to the New Zealand Superannuation Fund to help safeguard the provision of universal superannuation at age 65
- Introduce legislation to set a child poverty reduction target and to change the Public Finance Act, so the Budget reports progress on reducing child poverty
- Increase the minimum wage to $16.50 an hour, to take effect from April 1, 2018, and introduce legislation to improve fairness in the workplace
- Establish the Tax Working Group
- Establish the Pike River Recovery Agency and assign a responsible minister
- Set up an inquiry into the abuse of children in state care
- Hold a Clean Waters Summit on cleaning up our rivers and lakes
- Set the zero carbon emissions goal and begin setting up the independent Climate Commission
Newshub.