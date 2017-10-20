Jacinda Ardern commits to 100-day plan, with one exception

New Zealand's presumptive Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has committed to Labour's 100-day plan - with one subtraction and one addition.

Ms Ardern wouldn't confirm which of Labour's priorities had changed during negotiations with NZ First and the Greens, but said the 100-day plan remains broadly the same.

"There will be some elements - very few - that will change. At this stage, I believe we have one addition and one subtraction, but otherwise, it will essentially stay the same."

Labour's 100-day plan largely consists of policy backed by both NZ First and the Greens.

With Labour promising the Greens a referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis by 2020, it's possible Labour pushed out its commitment to making medicinal cannabis available for people with terminal illness.