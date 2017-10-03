Jacinda Ardern: 'It's not Winston Peters' fault'

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says there's a lot of pressure on NZ First leader Winston Peters, but he's always been clear of his intentions to go with either Labour or National.

Ms Ardern told Duncan Garner on the AM Show this morning she rang the NZ First leader yesterday, but she wouldn't be drawn on details around the conversation aside from saying it was organisational.

"I gave him a call to have a chat about that early meeting. We lined up a call and had a call, and the real work will start after the specials on Saturday," she told the show.

She said the special votes, of which there are around 380,000, were important to both Labour and the Green Party.

Ms Ardern said Labour needed to be respectful of the votes both the Green Party and NZ First brought in and said Labour had started preliminary negotiations with the Greens.