Jacinda Ardern takes call from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Presumptive Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken a video call from Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Ms Ardern received the call after 10am on Tuesday morning.

Mr Trudeau took the Canadian Liberal Party to victory in the 2015 election. He gained international fame as a young, charismatic leader.

"Skype chat with New Zealand New Zealand PM-designate @jacindaardern! Eager to meet in person soon to keep building ties & trade between our countries," Mr Trudeau tweeted.