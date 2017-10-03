James Shaw dismisses Nats-Greens rumours as 'PR fluff'

Greens co-leader James Shaw has dismissed talk of a 'teal deal' between National and the Greens as "noise and no signal".

"It's all been fed through proxies, so it's all just PR and fluff. There's no substance to it as far as I can tell," he said on Tuesday morning.

Mr Shaw said while he's been open to a conversation with Bill English, the National leader hasn't called.

"So as far as I'm concerned everything else is pure speculation. I'm really busy trying to form a new government."

He said that the only way he'd enter talks with National is if a Labour-led Government no longer seemed like the most likely option.

"I would have to be absolutely convinced that that wasn't an option anymore before I opened up any other lines of enquiry."

Mr Shaw says "the most likely scenario" is a new Government led by Jacinda Ardern.

"Like I said on election night, we've got the numbers for that, I think people who voted for New Zealand First voted for change and not for the status quo."

When asked about how the Greens could work with New Zealand First, Mr Shaw said that it comes down to all of the parties being responsible and compromising.

"We've got areas in common with New Zealand First and we've got areas where we disagree... I think that now the election is over it's incumbent upon all of us to act responsibly and to work on the areas that we've got in common rather than to try and find things to fight about."

Mr Shaw also questioned why there's been so much speculation about National-led coalitions and little about Labour-led coalitions.

"All the speculation over the last few days has really been around some version of a National-led government. The numbers are actually there for a change of government, that's actually what we should be talking about," he said.

National's environment spokesperson Nick Smith said he thinks the Greens have made "a bit of a mistake in hitching their wagon" so close to Labour.

"But they're issues that need to be worked through in the coalition negotiations."

Newshub.