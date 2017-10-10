As-it-happened: Day three of negotiations

Labour got in first for talks with NZ First this morning, with NZ First meeting with National in the afternoon.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has repeatedly said he is tracking well to meet his self-imposed deadline of Thursday for a decision on which Government he will back.

Leaders of Labour and National have both been spoken positively of the talks, but have closely guarded the specific topics of discussion.

5:10pm - Winston Peters an 'egotistical narcissit' - Peter Dunne

Former leader of United Future Peter Dunne has issued a string of tweets labeling Winston Peters an 'egotistical narcissit' if he announces the next Government himself.

"It would be best for the successful leader of the lead party of the next coalition, and not the dog's tail, to get to announce the outcome," he said, over several tweets.

"That way, their credibility would be clear from the outset and they would look more than just a plaything."



"A better man than a egotistical narcissist would let the next PM announce they "were now able to form a Government with the support of..."