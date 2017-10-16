As-it-happened: NZ First discussions continue into the night

NZ First's board is meeting in Wellington on Monday to consider the party's options, including whether to with Labour or National, and what form a Government could take.

Winston Peters says New Zealand will know who the next Prime Minister is by the end of the week.

While formal coalition talks ended on Thursday, National leader Bill English says there is still "some time to go" with finalising an agreement.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says her party's talks with NZ First would result in a Government she would be "proud to lead".