Winston Peters wears TGIF tie and says Monday's the day

New Zealand First's policy talks with National and Labour have wrapped up.

NZ First leader Winston Peters will lead a meeting with NZ First MPs on Friday, during which portfolio options will be discussed.

Mr Peters couldn't confirm when the NZ First board would meet to come to a decision, but has pushed out the deadline for letting the public know the next Government until possibly the end of next week.

"As soon as I know what's happening with a tangi a board member has got to go to - there's no way around it - we'll know," Mr Peters told reporters.

"Having to explain to people every day that you can't say anything is a bit difficult; a bit embarrassing, if I must say so."

2:10pm - Winston Peters wearing TGIF tie takes weekend off

Winston Peters says the NZ First board will meet on Monday. He said it could go into the night and a decision will be made public soon afterward.