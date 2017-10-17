As-it-happened: Day 10 of negotiations

It's 24 days since the election, and deliberations on the formation of the 52nd New Zealand Government continue.

Tuesday saw discussions continue for a second day with the NZ First board.

Then, in a bizarre charade, Mr Peters attempted to give reporters the slip by leaving Parliament, hopping in a car and driving to the Parliament carpark.

He then met with Jacinda Ardern and Bill English in one-on-one meetings.

7:46pm - Secret meetings

4:50pm - No decision today

Winston Peters says the NZ First board has almost reached a consensus when it comes to policy arrangements with each party but said the board haven't discussed which party they would side with.

Mr Peters was giving himself wriggle-room on his extended self-imposed deadline, saying he "always was" on track for announcing the next Government this week, but said "of course that's in other people’s hands, not just mine."

He said the party is "trying to bring the matter to finality as fast as we can".

"There's serious consensus on what policies we've put to both sides and how far we've got."

Mr Peters said once the board have signed off on policy, discussions will take place with both Labour and National and the offer will again be taken to the NZ First board and caucus.

"When we've got the policy wrapped up, we talk to both sides about what it is that they want and then a discussion will develop from that to take to the NZ First board and caucus," Mr Peters told media.

He said nine permutations of government are still on the table "right until the end".

