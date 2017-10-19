Live updates: Ministerial roles for Green MPs in new Government

7:58pm - Ardern's message for English

In a press release ahead of her media stand up, Jacinda Ardern has praised Bill English for his leadership.

"I thank Bill English and acknowledge the service he has given to this country as Prime Minister, and for a hard fought campaign. We both share a commitment to making New Zealand a better place and Bill has left his mark," she said.

7:48pm - Green co-leader James Shaw to speak to media

Mr Shaw will speak to media after Jacinda Ardern holds her press conference at 8:00pm.

It's understand that National leader Bill English will also address media after Ms Ardern's conference.

7:44pm - David Seymour scathing of NZ First's decision

ACT leader and sole MP David Seymour has been quick to slam the decision by NZ First to govern with Labour.

He said that the agreement threatens countless groups: "taxpayers, Auckland infrastructure users, millennials, immigrants and the businesses relying on them, and more."

He said that the "three-ringed circus" is likely to fall apart.

7:40pm - Labour leader Jacinda Ardern to speak to media

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will speak to media at 8:00pm.

7:33pm - Peters says he's never said a bad word about the Greens

"Some of you people said I hate the Greens and I hate James Shaw and I can tell you this for a fact: I have never said privately or publicly about it. That is a fact," Mr Peters said at his press conference this evening.

7:23pm - "No one had any idea which way Winston Peters was going to move today"

Newshub political editor Patrick Gower has described the decision by Mr Peters as: "Without any doubt one of the most extraordinary days in New Zealand political history."

Neither Bill English or Jacinda Ardern were told in advance of the announcement. Mr Peters said the people of New Zealand deserved to know first and he ran out of time to give the party leaders a heads up.



7:19pm - Peters says that Maori seats are safe

Mr Peters has said that the Maori electorate seats will be safe in the hands of the next Government.

7:15pm - Peters says Greens will be outside of coalition with Labour

Winston Peters said the agreement that NZ First has formed is a coalition with the Labour party, with the Greens "outside" in a confidence and supply agreement with Labour.

In regard to whether Green MPs would be given positions in Cabinet, Mr Peters told reporters they'd have to ask Jacinda Ardern.

7:07pm - Why Winston went with Labour

During his speech, Mr Peters pointed the finger at capitalism, saying it had failed.

"We believe that capitalism must regain its responsible, its human face. That perception has influenced deeply New Zealand First's negotiations," Mr Peters said.

"We had a choice to make - whether it was with National, or Labour for a modified status quo or for change.

"In our negotiations, both National and Labour were presented with that opportunity; working together, co-operating together for New Zealand. That's why in the end we chose a coalition government of New Zealand First with the New Zealand Labour party."

Mr Peters says Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will announce the ministers and allocation of portfolios for the next government.

Of Jacinda's talents, Mr Peters said, "Amongst other things, she exhibited extraordinary talent in the campaign itself from a very hopeless position to a position where they are in the office of being the next Government today."

Mr Peters said that Kiwis voted for a change of government.

"The people in this country, regardless of what a lot of people said, did want change and we've responded to that."

7pm - Huge cheers from Labour



A huge eruption of cheers can be heard from the Labour offices.

6:56pm - NZ First choses coalition Government with Labour

Mr Peters has chosen to work with Labour in a coalition Government.

Jacinda Ardern will be Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"As a party NZ First believes that it's secured major policies to advance the New Zealand economic and social position," Mr Peters said.



6:55pm - 'We mitigate, not worsen'

Mr Peters said there will be attempts to blame NZ First, but he believes NZ First will "mitigate, not worsen" the effects of capitalism under the next Government.

"Capitalism must regain its responsible face."

6:50pm - Winston Peters arrives

Mr Peters has arrived to make his announcement.

He has not said which way he will go.

Mr Peters has thanked both the National and Labour Parties.

Mr Peters begins by explaining why he waited for the special votes to be counted and said it is "not too late to wait."

"The Labour Party and the Green Party campaigned on the Government."

"Many commentators factored in that support as a given," Mr Peters said and as a result National made out it was working against three parties.

Mr Peters said both visions "failed."

6:48 - NZ First caucus arrives

NZ First MPs have arrived. Winston Peters is not with them.

They did not answer questions about which way Mr Peters will go.

6:43pm - English's family in the House

Bill English's wife Mary English and son Xavier have been seen arriving at Parliament.

6:41pm - Ardern to address media

Jacinda Ardern will be holding a press conference after Mr Peters' announcement.

6:36pm - Champagne for the Green Party

A Green Party staffer has been spotted, champagne in hand. The staffer dodged when he saw the camera.

Could be toasting either way, though.

6:25pm - Winston to make announcement via Facebook

Winston Peters is going live from his Facebook page shortly. There were earlier reports of a camera operator heading up to the NZ First floor.

NZ First has sent out a press release saying an announcement will be made in the Theatrette shortly.

