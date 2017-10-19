Livestream: Winston Peters makes his choice Livestream: Winston Peters makes his choice
  • 19/10/2017

This livestream has now ended.

Winston Peters has made his choice for who he wants to form a coalition Government with - and he's siding with Labour.

He made the announcement in a press conference, followed by Ms Ardern herself a short time later, National's Bill English and the Green Party's James Shaw.

Newshub.