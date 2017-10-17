Lloyd Burr: Watching NZ First's bizarre behaviour

OPINION: When New Zealand First's day-long meeting wound up just after six o'clock on Monday night, I was waiting out the back of Parliament's Bowen House with cameraman Billy Paine.

We were only there on the off-chance the party's MPs and board decided to call it a day and make a swift exit out the back.

Billy and I were the only media there. We were about to call it a day ourselves when a Corporate Cab arrived.

It was a sign. New Zealand First prefers Corporate Cabs. We decided to hang around for a bit.

Then the back door opened and out came MP Mark Patterson with board members Kristen Campbell Smith and Toa Greening.

I threw a few questions at them, and they didn't comment. Not unexpected. They handled themselves well, got in the cab and it drove off.

Then another taxi arrived. And another. And another.