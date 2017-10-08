'Fine' negotiations as beginning coalition talks come to a close

The first steps to form the next Government were taken on Sunday when NZ First held separate meetings with National and Labour.

With kingmaker Winston Peters at the table, negotiating teams headed by Prime Minister Bill English and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern began vying for NZ First's support.

Final election results, released on Saturday, confirmed neither National nor a Labour/Greens alliance can command a parliamentary majority without NZ First.

Each meeting lasted two-and-a-half hours and almost certainly involved policy concessions Mr Peters wants in return for NZ First's backing.

The three parties have agreed the negotiations will be strictly confidential, and the leaders had little to say after the first forays into Government formation.

Mr English emerged several hours after his meeting to say "negotiations went just fine, thanks".

Ms Ardern described Labour's meeting as "excellent and productive - negotiations will continue with the parties we are looking to form a stable, durable Government with."

Mr Peters said the talks had been very constructive but would continue for some time, picking up again "all day [Monday] and into the night".