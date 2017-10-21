No more petroleum block offers?

Jacinda Ardern has signalled this year may be the last a block offer is made for petroleum exploration.

The block offers are made annually, usually sparking protests from environmentalists.

The Prime Minister-elect told The Nation on Saturday morning fossil fuels are not New Zealand's future, and future block offers would be reviewed.

"It is a process for New Zealand to acknowledge that our future is not in fossil fuels - but we will not be doing that in a jarring way."

The new Government is pledging to help those working in the oil extraction industry to transition into new jobs.

"Our duty and responsibility is to transition those regions and the workforce, that have previously been reliant on those areas, in a way that means that we plan for the future of those areas and that workforce."

The new Government will also set up an independent climate commission and legislate a net-zero carbon emissions target for 2050.

It's looking likely the Greens will also pick up the climate change portfolio. Ms Ardern said it didn't matter that would place the future Minister for Climate Change outside of Cabinet.

"Regardless of whether I hold that portfolio or not, this is an issue I am absolutely dedicated to. I will work closely alongside the minister who holds that portfolio."

The Greens are expected to pick up a few ministerial positions, including climate change, conservation and women's affairs, and other associate roles in justice, transport, health and environment.

During the election campaign, Ms Ardern called climate change her generation's "nuclear-free moment".

Newshub.