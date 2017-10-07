NZ Election 2017: Newshub's poll predicted election winner

The special votes have been counted - and have delivered a stunning victory for the accuracy of Newshub's election polling.

The final Newshub Reid Research poll taken before the election shows how accurate it was.

The poll gave National 56 seats in the house, with the Maori Party on two and ACT on one.

New Zealand First was predicted to have nine seats.

On the left, Labour was predicted to gain 45 seats and the Green Party nine.