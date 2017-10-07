NZ Election 2017: Newshub's poll predicted election winner

The special votes have been counted - and have delivered a stunning victory for the accuracy of Newshub's election polling.
The final Newshub Reid Research poll taken before the election shows how accurate it was.
The poll gave National 56 seats in the house, with the Maori Party on two and ACT on one.
New Zealand First was predicted to have nine seats.
On the left, Labour was predicted to gain 45 seats and the Green Party nine.
With the special vote results in, National's final result is 56 seats, as predicted in the poll. Labour has 46 seats, while the Greens are on eight. The changes mean the left bloc is on 54 seats.
There were no changes to seats won by ACT or NZ First on the special votes.
The biggest change from the polls was the Maori Party losing its two predicted seats and getting dumped from Parliament.
This year the special voters were extra special - people could enrol to vote at the same time as casting their vote.
The special votes made up 15 percent of the total vote, and they have narrowed the gap between National and the left.
Special votes include those who enrolled during the advance voting period, those who voted overseas and those who cast a vote outside of their electorate.
