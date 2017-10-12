Swallowing 'tough pill' of Opposition better than 'dead rats' - ex-Green MPs

The Greens would rather spend another three years in Opposition than sign up to a poor deal, former MPs say.

While the nation awaits a decision from NZ First leader Winston Peters on whether he'll side with Labour or National, it could all be for nought if the Greens don't get what they want. Both NZ First and the Greens are needed onside if Labour is to form the next Government.

Sue Bradford, who was a Green MP from 1999 to 2009, wants the Greens to play hardball.

"I hope they don't go soft and just take anything," she told The AM Show on Thursday.

"I hope they don't take a deal so bad it's meaningless. That would be pointless. It's better to be in Opposition than to just give it all away and swallow too many dead rats.

"They're being shat on by a great height by both Labour and NZ First if that happens. I hope their members understand that."