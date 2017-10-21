'That's New Zealand!' Aussie journo gets Jacinda Ardern 'on the blower immediately'

When an Australian journalist wasn't sure how to pronounce Jacinda Ardern's name, he decided to go straight to the source.

What he didn't expect was to get a lesson in pronunciation from the Prime Minister-elect herself.

ABC Radio National's Tiger Webb tweeted about the exchange, expressing surprise at how easy it was to get in touch with the new Prime Minister.

"How's this. Heard variant pronunciations of Jacinda Ardern, so called her office. Got JA on the blower immediately. She confirmed: AH-durn," he wrote.